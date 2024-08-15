County commissioner candidates to speak at Downey town halls on separate nights - East Idaho News

DOWNEY — Bannock County residents will get the opportunity to meet their commissioner candidates on separate nights.

Ken Bullock, a Republican, and Tamara Code, a Democrat, will both attend their own town hall events at the Downey Community Center on different nights. Bullock’s event will take place Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. Code’s will be on Sept. 5.

“I wanted to have an open house where the whole community that would be voting would be able to ask questions and get direct answers,” said Rebecca Falcon, a Downey resident of nearly 30 years, who organized the town halls.

Falcon plans for Bullock to start the meeting by addressing the community with an explanation of his political background, and then open it up to people to ask him questions about his beliefs and positions.

The biggest topic of conversation, Falcon believes, will be the recent ban on large-scale solar projects. This was a controversial issue in Downey in the early spring, when two energy companies planned to bring solar farms to the Marsh Valley. Six landowners had signed on to lease their property for the project planned by Balanced Rock Power. The ban was issued by the county commission.

Falcon believes that people will want to hear from Bullock what his stance is on the ban, and if it should stay in place. Another question that Falcon expects people to ask at the event will be about the future of the Bannock County Fair, and whether or not he wants it to stay in Downey.

Falcon hopes that the conversation won’t revolve around these issues entirely, and that Bullock will express his opinions on a wide range of subjects.

“We have a lot of issues going on in the south valley,” Falcon said.

Falcon doesn’t know how long the town hall will go for, but is hoping they’ll be able to keep it at an hour. While details haven’t solidified for Code’s event, Falcon believes they’ll hold it at the same time on Sept. 5.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.