Eastern Idaho State Fair recognizes three as 'Friends of the Fair' for 2024 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — Starting in 2023, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has honored up to three people annually who have significantly contributed to the Fair and its cherished traditions of family, community, and hard work. This year is no exception, and the EISF is proud to recognize Marcene Freeman, Lyla Morgan, and Bob Layton as the 2024 Friends of the Fair.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair, a beloved nine-day celebration of community, culture, and agriculture, is a highlight of the year for many. Most fair patrons don’t realize the dedication and hard work of the full-time, year-round employees who ensure the Fair’s seamless operation. Among these dedicated individuals are Marcene Freeman and Lila Morgan, each of whom devoted decades of their careers to the Fair.

Marcene Freeman and Lyla Morgan

Marcene Freeman’s journey with the Eastern Idaho State Fair lasted 18 years, and during that time, she brought a wealth of organizational skills and a passion for serving her community. Responsible for coordinating all the vendors and concessionaires, Marcene meticulously worked with each person to make their time at the Fair as easy as possible. Her commitment to excellence helped the Fair grow in size and reputation. Marcene’s ability to juggle numerous tasks with a smile endeared her to colleagues and fairgoers alike. Her tireless efforts behind the scenes ensured that every visitor experienced the magic of the Fair without a hitch. Even the year it snowed during fair week, she had to walk around to ensure all the vendors were equipped to handle the unexpected weather.

“The people are what make the fair fun. It’s astounding how many people are willing to dedicate their time and effort to making sure the Fair is the best nine days it can be,” said Freeman. “Now that I’m retired, I’m having fun with my kids and grandkids, but I miss seeing the fair people.”

Lyla Morgan started at the ticket office at a time when the ticket sales were so far away from the front office that employees had to be escorted to the ticket office and locked in for safety. After she had finished working in the ticket office for 15 years, she took a role in the front office and was the backbone of the front desk, fielding all questions with friendly and knowledgeable answers. Her humor and kindness made her the perfect person to greet fair patrons for 15 more years until 2020. Lyla served a critical role during the fair week by greeting everyone who came into the office. If she didn’t know how to help you, she would be sure to find out and connect you with those who could assist. Fair General Manager Brandon Bird called her the hub of everything in the office during the month leading up to the Fair and during Fair week. Her problem-solving skills and hands-on approach resolved countless last-minute challenges, ensuring the Fair ran smoothly. Lyla was seen as a comfort to her coworkers because they knew she had so much knowledge about the Fair that everything would be okay.

“Both Lyla and Marcene never seemed to be rattled by the long hours and provided invaluable support to the Fair and its mission,” said Bird. “I miss them both; they are a big part of the Fair’s heritage.”

Bob Layton

Robert Layton, Bob, as most people have addressed him, passed away this past year. The Eastern Idaho State Fair is recognizing Bob as a Friend of the Fair for 2024 posthumously for his contributions to the Fair for over 40+ years as Auditor of Operations.

Historically, the Layton family has been assisting the Fair since Bob’s dad, Lloyd Ralphs, was the Fair Auditor and Auditor of Operations in the late 1970s. Bob became the Auditor of Operations shortly after and held that position for 40+ years.

Bob coordinated much of the behind-the-scenes workload related to what has historically been a cash-heavy business. The hours working during Fairweek were long, working late into the night/early morning. While working behind the scenes, Bob would touch nearly every aspect of the Fair business that needed money. Because of that interaction, one of Bob’s favorite things about working at the Fair was the lifelong friendships he developed over the years with Fair employees, concessionaires, security, and patrons. The Layton family said Bob always talked about the memorable late nights counting money and Pepsi Carnival Coupons.

Bob’s son, Ian Layton, took over as auditor of Fair Operations in 2023 and has worked alongside his father since 2010. Fair General Manager Brandon Bird said of Bob, “There are many unsung heroes of the Fair whose contributions are rarely recognized but contribute greatly to its success. Bob was one of those whose contributions we recognize today as a Friend of the Fair.”

All three of these individuals embody the spirit of the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Their tireless efforts, often unnoticed by the public, significantly contributed to the success of the Fair.