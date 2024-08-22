Firefighters responded to two fires on the same property this week - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Firefighters responded to two fires on the same property in less than 24 hours.

It happened on 1200 West in the Rockford/Moreland area. The first blaze happened Tuesday in the late afternoon.

“We had a fire that was started by a company that was doing some grinding,” said Blackfoot Fire Chief Bryon Howell. “They were doing some grinding, putting up a tower and it started a grass fire. Then, that spread into a shop.”

At 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a trailer caught fire on the same property.

“Whether it was a rekindle or exactly what happened, we are not sure. But it ended up burning the trailer down as well,” Howell said.

The trailer was not occupied, and no injuries were reported. There is no estimation yet on how much money the damage caused by the fires cost.

“As a reminder, the countywide burn ban is still in effect! Despite the rain, things are still very hot and dry, and fire danger is high,” the Blackfoot Fire Department posted on Facebook.