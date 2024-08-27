Fish and Game is releasing 14,000 trout in southeastern Idaho waters next month - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Fall isn’t just for hunting. It’s also a great time of year to wet a fly or dunk a worm in your favorite fishery.

Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 14,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during September.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fisheries:

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The six-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.

Bear River below Oneida Dam – 1,500 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River. Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Red Point Campground. 10 developed sites are available on a first come, first served basis.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout. Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family-friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout. Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This community pond is located along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,200 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6,500 feet. It has very basic facilities, but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.