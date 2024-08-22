French actor's family refuses to put down pet dog he wanted to be buried with - East Idaho News

(CNN) — The family of Alain Delon, who died at the weekend aged 88, has denied the actor’s request for his dog to be euthanized and buried alongside him following outcry in France.

Delon, an icon of French cinema known for his starring roles in “The Leopard” and “Our Story,” died on Sunday.

The French actor had clearly expressed his wish to have his beloved Belgian Shepherd dog, Loubo, buried alongside him when he passed.

He disclosed the unusual request during an interview with Paris Match magazine in 2018, describing Loubo as his “end-of-life” dog who he loved “like a child.”

“I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one,” Delon told the magazine. “If I die before him, I’ll ask the vet to take us away together. He’ll put him to sleep in my arms.”

Following criticism from animal welfare groups in France, Delon’s family confirmed on Tuesday that they would not be granting the actor’s controversial dying wish.

French animal charity, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, said in a post on X Tuesday that Delon’s relatives had confirmed that the dog “has his home and his family” and will not be euthanized.

Delon’s children told CNN affiliate BFMTV on Tuesday that the dog will continue to reside in their father’s Douchy residence.

Delon’s request had been strongly criticized in recent days.

France’s main animal protection organization, the Society for the Protection of Animals (SPA), had criticized the request, stressing on social media on Monday that “the life of an animal should not be conditional on that of a human being.”

The organization had offered instead to rehome the dog if needed.

Fellow animal welfare organization, 30 Million Friends, also strongly urged Delon’s request be denied.

In an article published Monday, which also paid tribute to Delon’s legacy as a “fervent supporter of the animal cause,” the charity expressed its hope that his dog wouldn’t be put down whilst “in good health.”

They also offered to help find “someone trustworthy” to take in Loubo if needed.