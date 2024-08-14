Here are the winners of the Madison County Fair food contest - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Madison County Fair kicked off Wednesday, and a few of us at EastIdahoNews.com were lucky enough to try and judge some of the best food this year.

Although we tried many incredible entrees, drinks, and desserts – including Mexican street corn, a rice bowl with pork belly, Brazilian lemonade, a honey-drizzled corn dog, and more – three items stood out as our favorites for 2024.

Four judges from EastIdahoNews.com – Nate Eaton, Isabella Sosa-Salazar, Kaitlyn Hart and Jordan Wood, rated three categories of items, entrees, drinks and desserts on three main factors:

Taste Visual Presentation Creativity

Here are our overall favorites:

Entree Winner

Tacos Asada from Sonora Style

Tacos Asada from Sonora Style. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The meat on these tacos is unreal. It was so tender and so well seasoned. The tortilla is thin and buttery, and the homemade hot sauces will definitely clear your sinuses, but add so much flavor to the dish.

Drink winner

Strawberry Horchata from El Camaron

Strawberry Horchata from El Camaron | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The strawberry horchata was incredibly creamy, sweet and fresh. Tasting almost like a strawberry milkshake but not too sweet, you can taste the fresh strawberry, and it would be perfect to sip on as you’re browsing all there is to offer at the fair!

Dessert winner

Strawberry Falls at Chocolate Plunge

Strawberry Falls at Chocolate Plunge | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

We could not get enough of the Strawberry Falls dessert from Chocolate Plunge. Fresh strawberries covered in melty, creamy chocolate, topped with crushed Biscoff cookies, toffee and a caramel drizzle is enough to make us want to come back for seconds, thirds, fourths, etc.

Thank you to everyone who let us come out and try all of the delicious food there is to offer!

The Madison County Fair is located at 460 West 2nd North in Rexburg. The fair will run from Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets for entry are $2. Gates open at 9 a.m.

For ticket information and a full list of events, check out the Madison County Fair website.