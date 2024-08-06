Idaho Falls airport hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment event - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Regional Airport will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider.

The airport will hold the enrollment event from Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept 12. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and a photo . IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78 and if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.

The process to enroll begins online. Click on the words “New Enrollment” to make an appointment to complete the enrollment process in-person at the Idaho Falls on-airport TSA PreCheck application center. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during the in-person session.

For questions or other information, contact IDA administration at (208) 612-8221.

If you are unable to make the Idaho Falls Regional Airport enrollment event, but are still interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck, complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of our 560+ enrollment centers nationwide.