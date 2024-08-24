Idaho Falls bakery serves up sweet and savory pies that are tasty and made daily  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local bakery specializes in sweet and savory pies that are freshly baked in-house every day.

Megan Hopfer, or “Meg,” and her husband Jonathan own Megpies, which is located at 335 First Street in Idaho Falls. The business opened within the last six months.

“This is the first time we have tried a pie business in Idaho Falls, and we are loving it. It’s been really fun,” said Meg.

Flavors are rotated frequently so customers can get a taste of variety.

A cheesecake is in stock every week. One that EastIdahoNews.com tried was a peanut butter cheesecake.

“I have actually made it gluten-free this week with a gluten-free Oreo crust,” Hopfer said.

The peanut butter cheesecake. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

One week, there was a New York cheesecake with fresh berries on top, and another, there was a chocolate and a blueberry.

A best seller is the key lime pie, which is to die for.

“It’s a graham cracker crust and it has a refreshing filling with lime juice that we fresh squeeze. In the summer, it’s just a great treat,” Hopfer said.

But if you don’t have a sweet tooth or just want to try something else, there’s fresh quiche available.

“We do one that has a crust on it. It’s bacon, spinach, and Swiss cheese, and then I always have one that doesn’t have a crust because I have several friends who come in who are gluten-sensitive. So we do one without a crust like a sausage, kale, and Gruyère,” she said.

Sometimes there’s a vegetarian one for people who don’t eat meat. There’s also been roasted pork and green chili.

“We like to just play with different flavors and see what’s good and people have so far enjoyed it,” she said.

Often, there will be chicken pot pies or mini shepherd’s pies. There’s muffins, brownies and bread. There are coffee and tea drinks offered too.

Currently, the hours at Megpies are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

“Right now, from May to October, we are down at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market on Saturday mornings,” Hopfer said.

She invites anyone to come and enjoy a piece of pie inside the shop or outside on the decorated patio.

“We take orders any day of the week as well so if you are having a birthday party or a family reunion, or maybe you are thinking already about Thanksgiving, contact us to place an order,” she added.

The outside of Megpies in Idaho Falls. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com