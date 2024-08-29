Idaho Falls Police Department K9 dies after unexpected medical issue  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A dog who worked for the Idaho Falls Police Department for a year has died.

“We are sad to share the news of the death of one of our K9 officers, K9 Diezel, after an unexpected medical issue,” the department posted on social media Wednesday.

The K9 was a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd. Police said he was in the process of becoming certified as a narcotics detection and patrol work K9 with his handler.

His handler found Diezel dead Monday afternoon. The dog was off duty and at home at the time, police said.

Diezel and his handler had played together earlier that day, and he looked to be in good health.

A necropsy, which is like an autopsy except for animals, showed that the dog had a large tumor on his heart which appeared to have caused his death, the post said.

“Our K9s are valued and respected members of the IFPD team. To lose Diezel unexpectedly like this, at the start of a promising career serving our community, is upsetting. This is especially true for his handler, who knew and loved him best,” Idaho Falls Police said.

The police department thanked the Idaho Falls Veterinary Hospital staff for their care of Diezel.