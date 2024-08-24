ITD worker flown to hospital after being hit by car on closed section of Highway 33 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. | Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

NEWDALE — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday at 7:22 a.m., on SH33 at mile marker 107 in Fremont County.

A gray Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on SH33, which was closed by the Idaho Transportation Department and Rocky Mountain Power due to power lines and poles blocking the roadway. The Fusion drove through the roadblock, marked with cones and flashing lights, and struck an ITD worker and his vehicle as he stood outside his white Ford F350.

The ITD worker, a 41-year-old man from Idaho Falls, sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Fusion, a 32-year-old-man from Rexburg, was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported. He was cited and released for inattentive/careless driving and driving on an expired license.

SH33 from Newdale to Tetonia is closed for an extended period by the Idaho Transportation Department. For updates on the closure, visit 511.idaho.gov.

This incident remains under investigation by ISP.