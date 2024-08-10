Jefferson County issues burn ban due to high fire danger - East Idaho News

Jefferson County issues burn ban due to high fire dangerPublished at
RIGBY — The Jefferson County Commission has issued a burning ban throughout the county due to extremely dry conditions and severe wildfire risk.
The ban is in effect from Aug. 5 to Sept. 30, according to the resolution passed by Jefferson County.
All open fires are prohibited on private property in the unincorporated areas of the county. The exception is campfires that are built in an approved pit at campgrounds or picnic areas.
The National Weather Service has consistently been issuing Red Flag Warnings in eastern Idaho over the past several weeks due to critical fire weather conditions. Many areas have low humidity, gusting winds and the possibility of thunder storms.
The Gem State has already had several significant wildfires, including the recent Bench Lake Fire near Redfish Lake in Custer County.
For the latest weather visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.
