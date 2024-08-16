Lightning strikes causes firefighters to respond to multiple fires in Fremont County  - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Firefighters responded to three separate fires that were caused by lightning on Thursday in Fremont County.

Two were brush fires and happened minutes apart. One was on Red Road by the St. Anthony Sand Dunes and the other was near it. Assistant Fire Chief David Fausett with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department said they responded after 5:40 p.m.

The brush fires were caused by lightning, he said. Both of the fires were estimated to be about 20 acres each.

“We got lucky. It wasn’t a dry lightning storm. It rained, and that helped knock down the fires for us,” Fausett said.

Then, firefighters had another call come in around 6:30 p.m.

“As we were on the scene of the two brush fires, we got a call about a haystack fire at a cattle operation. There were some outbuildings nearby that were threatened,” Fausett said.

The haystack fire was at the 300 block of 2700 east in the Wilford area.

Fausett told EastIdahoNews.com they called for firefighting backup and had help from North Fremont, the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, Jefferson, and Madison.

“As a result of that, no buildings were lost, no structures were lost or damaged. We were able to contain the haystack fire,” he said. “We give thanks to our mutual aid partners who were able to respond.”

Fausett said they believe the haystack fire was also caused by lightning.

All three fires happened on private property, and no injuries were reported.