Local seniors celebrate Olympic spirit with their own games - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — At The Homestead Senior Living, the excitement was palpable as residents gathered for their very own Olympic Games, featuring classic events such as the discus throw, javelin throw, and shot put.

The competition was fierce but friendly, with participants demonstrating impressive skills and enthusiasm. The carefully designed games allowed residents to relive the joy of athletic challenges while celebrating their vitality and spirit.

Staff cheered from the sidelines, fostering a supportive and lively atmosphere that highlighted the community’s dedication to encouraging an active and engaged lifestyle.

The culmination of the event saw jubilant residents proudly displaying their medals to their families, who beamed with pride and admiration. The event was more than just a series of competitions; it was a celebration of the enduring spirit and joy of its residents.