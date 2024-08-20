Man charged for allegedly trafficking fentanyl at known drug house - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Police say a Rigby man was found in possession of fentanyl pills at a known drug house in Idaho Falls.

Alan Izucar Sanchez, 29, of Rigby has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver as well as misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing officers.

According to court documents, on Aug. 13, Idaho Falls Police officers saw Izucar Sanchez leave a house on Masters Drive in a black Ford Ranger.

Officers say they recognized the address from making multiple drug-related arrests at the home.

IFPD officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke to Izucar Sanchez while he sat in the truck, telling him he had active warrants for his arrest. Officers arrested Izucar Sanchez, put him in handcuffs and walked him to the front of the patrol car.

Inside the truck, officers reportedly saw what appeared to be a burnt straw in a cup, commonly called a “tooter,” which can be used to ingest illegal substances.

Izucar Sanchez allegedly tried to pull away from the officers and fight against them to avoid being put in the patrol car. Eventually, the officers got Izucar Sanchez into the car.

According to court documents, inside Izucar Sanchez’ truck, officers found what appeared to be four more tooters and a silicone container filled with 9 blue pills marked “M30,” as well as two more of the same pills in the truck. Police believe the pills are likely fentanyl.

Izucar Sanchez reportedly admitted to using fentanyl and intending to sell it to someone else. He was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked with a $25,000 bond.

Though Izucar Sanchez has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison. Izucar Sanchez is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 27.