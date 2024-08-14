Mouthwatering Mississippi mud cake - East Idaho News

Made from scratch, this Mississippi mud cake recipe is the most mouthwatering combination of moist chocolate cake, creamy chocolate icing, and fluffy melted mini marshmallows.

Ingredients

2 cups plain flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 stick unsalted butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup cold water plus 1 tsp

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup buttermilk

10 oz marshmallows

Chocolate Icing

1 stick unsalted butter

3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

6 tbsp whole milk

16 oz confectioner’s sugar (or powdered sugar)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375.

2. In a medium bowl, sift flour, sugar, salt, and baking soda together.

3. Bring butter, oil, cocoa, and one cup of water to a boil, stirring constantly.

4. Once it boils, remove the pot from the heat and combine the cocoa mixture with the flour mixture in a mixing bowl.

5. Add eggs, one teaspoon of cold water, and buttermilk, and mix well.

6. Pour into a greased and floured 9×13 baking dish and bake for 25-30 minutes.

7. Top with marshmallows while warm and make icing while the cake is baking.

Chocolate Icing

1. Combine butter, cocoa, and milk in a saucepot and bring to a boil.

2. Remove from heat and mix in the sugar and vanilla.

3. Pour the icing over the hot cake as soon as it comes out of the oven.

