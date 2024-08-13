New Idaho wildlife license plates are in. Take a look at the designs. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game.

Whether you buzz around town in a Tesla or an ’89 F-150, the chance to upgrade your vehicle’s license plate artwork is finally here. The 2024 Idaho wildlife license plates are now available—and they benefit a pretty great cause.

The Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation—a partner of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game—provides Idaho residents with three colorful license plate options: elk, cutthroat trout, and mountain bluebird. All three feature new, original artwork by Idaho artists.

Proceeds from each license plate purchase goes to three distinct causes—all of which are designed to support Fish and Game’s wildlife diversity program. It doesn’t matter if you’re a backcountry archery hunter or a backyard birdwatcher: By purchasing an Idaho wildlife license plate, you’re supporting Idaho’s plant and animal life. And here’s how.

The new Idaho bluebird plates run $35 brand new, $25 of which goes to IFWF’s wildlife diversity program. If renewing your plate, the cost is $25, with $15 being set aside for wildlife.

The new bluebird artwork was illustrated by Coeur d’Alene resident Stephen Clark.

The cutthroat trout plates cost $35 (new) and $15 (renewed). Depending on which option you’re going with—either $25 or $15 as a contribution—a small portion of that goes towards the construction and maintenance of non-motorized boating access facilities for anglers.

The cutthroat trout artwork was also illustrated by Stephen Clark.

The elk plates cost $35 (new) and $15 (renewed). The contribution portions are the same as above, either $25 or $15, with a small percentage of that going towards Idaho Fish and Game’s wildlife disease lab and the livestock disease control fund.

The new elk design was illustrated by Filer resident Courtney Cunningham.

Head on over to www.itd.idaho.gov if you’re interested in renewing or purchasing one of these new Idaho wildlife plates.