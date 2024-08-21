No injuries after train versus semi crash in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

HAMER — There were no injuries after a crash between a semi-truck and a train in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on 2100 North near Old Butte Highway in Hamer.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined there were no injuries, and that the train had struck the rear of the semi’s trailer.

Investigators determined the semi was being driven eastbound by a 63-year-old Menan man with a trailer and pup trailer when it was hit between the two trailers, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The train was traveling southbound and was blowing its horn.

The driver of the semi was cited and the scene is being cleared of debris.

The train requires inspection prior to being moved.