Pedestrian killed on rural road in Bingham County - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 24-year-old Blackfoot man was killed by a vehicle on a rural road in Bingham County Friday.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash around 11 a.m. in the area of 62 East on 200 North (Weeding Lane), according to a sheriff’s office news release. The area is about half a mile east of U.S. Highway 91.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies learned Paul R. Dreher had been struck by a white 1997 Jeep Wrangler driven by Julie Marlow, a mid-50s aged female from Blackfoot. Officials say the Jeep was traveling westbound and encountered visibility issues caused by grain harvest occurring in the adjacent fields.

Dreher had been assisting in those agriculture operations when he crossed the road and was hit.

Dreher was taken by air ambulance to to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls with severe, life-threatening injuries. Marlow was taken by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot with minor injuries.

Dreher succumbed to his injuries several hours later at the hospital, according to the release.

Idaho State Police are performing a crash reconstruction of the incident. Bingham County continues to investigate the crash, but its preliminary findings do not show any conclusive evidence of negligence.