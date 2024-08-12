Pickleball courts set to open in Pocatello's Lower Ross Park - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

The Pocatello Parks & Recreation Department is pleased to announce the grand opening of Con Gilmore Pickleball Courts in Lower Ross Park Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

The courts are named after longtime Pocatello Parks & Recreation Director, Con Gilmore, who was employed by the City of Pocatello from 1967 to 2004. Gilmore was instrumental in the construction of the Ross Park Aquatics Complex, OK Ward Park, the automation of multiple irrigation systems, and he was actively involved in the growth of our current parks system.

The five pickleball courts are ADA accessible and feature plexi-cushion acrylic surfacing and LED lighting. The courts will be open for play immediately following the grand opening. A rotational system is posted for patrons to take turns on the courts when they are in high demand. Court hours are from sunup until one-hour after dusk, the LED lighting will shut off at 10 p.m.

“These courts are long overdue, and we are pleased to be able to offer them to the public. We have pickleball players of all ages and abilities ready to give these courts a try. I’m pleased we are able to honor Con Gilmore in a small way for his hard work and contributions to Pocatello,” said Parks & Recreation Director Anne Butler.