Revised LDS handbook updates transgender policies, medical restrictions to garments - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah-based Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated its General Handbook with changes regarding transgender policies, garment wearing for people with medical restrictions, and temple sealing language.

The General Handbook, which is provided to leaders of the church worldwide, is updated twice a year, according to a news release published by the church on Monday.

In the latest revision, the church updated several policies in the handbook including previously announced changes such as the age ranges for single adult congregations and guidelines for holiday worship services.

Transgender policy

The church’s stance on biological sex being “an essential characteristic in Heavenly Father’s plan” has not changed. The handbook says that those who wish to receive ordinances in the church — such as baptism or marriage in the temple — cannot surgically or socially transition away from their biological sex.

The revised handbook clarified that those who wish to pursue baptism, and other ordinances, must receive them according to their biological sex.

“Worthy individuals who do not pursue surgical, medical, or social transition away from their biological sex at birth may enjoy all the privileges of Church membership,” the handbook reads.

The updated handbook also says those who have transitioned and wish to take steps to transition back to their biological sex may then be allowed to engage in all activities in the church.

“These individuals often face complex challenges. They and their family and friends should be treated with sensitivity, kindness, compassion, and Christlike love,” the handbook reads.

Temple sealing policies

Several changes were made to the handbook regarding sealings, which is an ordinance performed in LDS temples between family members or a man and woman entering into a marriage.

The new handbook clarified policies about sealing a living person to a deceased person — including two people who cohabitate –and who is authorized to seal living children to their parents.

It also added language asserting that “God will not require anyone to remain in a sealed relationship throughout eternity against his or her will.”

Garment-wearing policy

Church authorities added a section to the handbook on properly caring for the garment — a sacred piece of clothing latter-day saints wear after making promises with God — and a section explaining the variety of fabrics and styles that are available.

The most notable addition speaks on the ability to special order garments for those with medical conditions and devices that “make it difficult for members to wear one or both parts of the garment.”

The handbook says in some cases it may be better to not wear the garment temporarily until conditions allow it again. In other cases, members may reach out to a clothing consultant through the church to get a special-order garment.

“When a member cannot wear the garment because of a medical condition or device, his or her religious status is not affected. The Lord focuses on the heart and a willing mind,” the handbook reads.

For more information on the changes, visit the church’s news release or the handbook itself.