Rexburg sends emergency alert to limit indoor water use after major sewer line damaged - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The city of Rexburg is asking residents to limit indoor water use after a major city sewer line was hit and damaged.

The incident happened Thursday after 8 a.m., according to Public Works Director Keith Davidson. An alert was sent out to locals phones and posted online identifying the issue as an “emergency situation.”

He said the damage was caused by the construction contractor working on the U.S. Highway 20 center interchange project at Exit 333.

“Asking everyone in Rexburg, Sugar City and Teton to please limit their water usage. That would help out immensely,” Davidson said.

That includes limiting the use of toilets, sinks, laundry, showers, and car washes until further notice.

Crews are on the scene addressing the situation. So far, there is no estimated time when everything will be resolved.

Rexburg city spokesman Scott Johnson said water has not been contaminated. He added there have been no reported injuries.

Rexburg Rapids and the splash pad at Porter Park will be closed for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution, the city posted.

