Ross Park Aquatic Complex is back open following repairs - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Ross Park Aquatic Complex is back open to the public after it closed on Friday due to a burst pipe.

It reopened at noon on Monday and will remain open through Sunday, Aug. 18, which is the end of the season.

The aquatic complex originally closed on Friday due to a large pipe that burst in the pump-room, which feeds water to the main pool, lazy river, and kiddie pool area. The electrical controllers for the facility were affected as well.

The pipe and electrical parts have since been repaired.

“We appreciate your patience as our hardworking crews worked through the weekend to ensure all pools were up and running again,” the city of Pocatello posted on its website this week.