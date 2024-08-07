Senior test their wits in a battle of cornhole - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — Residents of The Homestead Senior Living community recently enjoyed a lively and competitive Cornhole Tournament, bringing a wave of excitement and camaraderie to their summer activities.

Residents gathered from all our buildings to our St Anthony facility and cheered on the participants, who were divided into teams for a friendly competition.

Cornhole, a game that has been gaining popularity across generations, involves players tossing bean bags onto a raised platform with a hole, aiming to score points by landing bags on the board or in the hole.

The tournament showcased not just skill but also the fun and fellowship that mark The Homestead’s vibrant community spirit.

“Our goal was to create a fun and engaging event that encourages social interaction and physical activity,” said Maiya, the activities director at The Homestead. “Cornhole is a great game because it’s easy to learn, accessible to everyone, and it brings people together.”