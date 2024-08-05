‘Senseless killing’: Idaho prosecutor to seek death penalty for escaped prisoner - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Just a few weeks ago, prisoner Skylar Meade was sentenced to at least 35 years for his part in an ambush that allowed him to escape while getting treatment at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Now the 32-year-old, who was already serving a minimum 10-year prison sentence at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, could face death row for his alleged role in a homicide.

The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday its intent to seek the death penalty against Meade, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of an 83-year-old North Idaho man.

Within 36 hours of his escape, Meade and his alleged accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, were apprehended by law enforcement officials, who announced they were suspects in a pair of killings. The men encountered James Mauney in Juliaetta, north of Lewiston, while he was walking his dogs, according to Idaho State Police. His body was later found in a desolate area.

That same day, deputies from neighboring Clearwater County found the body of Gerald “Don” Henderson, 72, in his cabin outside of Orofino. Police said shackles that belonged to Meade, along with Mauney’s dogs, were found in the cabin.

Meade and Umphenour were indicted by a Nez Perce grand jury and charged in mid-June with first-degree murder in the death of Mauney, according to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office. Grand jury proceedings aren’t public, even to those accused of the crimes, and give prosecutors a way to charge someone while bypassing a preliminary hearing.

“After long and careful consideration I have decided to seek the death penalty in this case,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a news release Friday. “The senseless and random killing of Mr. Mauney and the facts surrounding what led to his death, warrants this determination.”

Meade was taken to the Nez Perce County Detention Facility with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies Thursday, according to the prosecutor’s office, and he’s expected to appear before 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Coleman said that “extensive” planning went into the transportation of Meade to Lewiston and that significant manpower and time helped guarantee there were no issues. “Now we can continue our work to hold him accountable for his crimes in our county,” Coleman added.

While Meade’s case in the death of Mauney has now become public, allowing more information to come out, Umphenour’s case is still sealed and isn’t available on the state’s online public court system.

After a defendant enters a plea in their case, prosecutors have 60 days to announce their intent to seek the death penalty, under Idaho law.

Police: Henderson’s death still under investigation

Lewiston-based attorney Rick Cuddihy, who works at Knowlton & Miles, has been appointed to represent Meade in this case. In Ada County, Meade pleaded guilty to five charges, three of which were related to the escape, and was sentenced in mid-July to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years.

“You are a career criminal,” 4th Judicial District Judge Nancy Baskin told Meade during the sentencing.

Umphenour is still facing charges in Ada County and has been accused of six felonies, including several assault charges and a persistent violator enhancement, according to court records. His jury trial is scheduled for October.

In the death of Henderson, officials have yet to announce charges against either Meade or Umphenhour. Idaho State Police previously said in a news release that the case remained under investigation, and Rob Chastain, Meade’s attorney for the escape charges, addressed the possibility of additional charges during Meade’s sentencing.

He said he suspects that there is another sealed indictment that “has not yet been revealed” in regard to Henderson’s death. “I suspect both my client and Mr. Umphenour are named on that,” he added.

Idaho State Police didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking an update on the investigation into Henderson’s death.