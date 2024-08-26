State Highway 33 reopens after crews fix power lines - East Idaho News

NEWDALE — State Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia is open to traffic, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Sunday evening. Crews from Rocky Mountain Power and the Idaho Transportation Department have completed repairs on downed power lines and poles that were damaged Friday by thunderstorms and high winds in the area.

Electricity was restored to most customers by Saturday.

While the highway was closed, one ITD employee, a 41-year-old man, was injured when the driver of a Ford Fusion, a 32-year-old male from Rexburg, drove past a roadblock Saturday morning and struck the employee while he was standing by his work vehicle. The injured worker was transported by air ambulance to an eastern Idaho hospital.