Teenager involved in crash on US 26 dies at hospital - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A juvenile involved in a serious crash on US Highway 26 near Ririe has died at the hospital due to her injuries.

The crash happened on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Idaho State Police say the teenager was driving eastbound in a 2016 Dodge Dart when she hit the rear end of a semi-truck being driven by a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls.

RELATED | Teenager rushed to hospital following crash involving semi near Ririe

The Dodge Dart left the road and rolled, according to investigators. Police say the semi-truck driver was wearing his seatbelt but the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt.

The teenager was taken to the hospital via ambulance. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.