There will be a hiring event in Idaho Falls on Wednesday  - East Idaho News

There will be a hiring event in Idaho Falls on Wednesday 

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A job event this week will have a variety to choose from including finance and insurance, manufacturing, and transportation.

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the department’s Idaho Falls office, 1515 East Lincoln Road. 

There will be more than 20 businesses in attendance.

Employers attending include: 

  • American Fabrication
  • BBSI
  • Bureau of Land Management
  • Easter Seals
  • Equus 
  • Everlast Brands
  • Express Pros
  • Frontier Credit Union
  • Grease Monkey
  • Hospice of Eastern Idaho
  • Idaho Bankers Association
  • Idaho Riverside Service Group
  • INL 
  • Inspire Human Services
  • JM Mechanical
  • Melaleuca
  • Mentor Idaho
  • Naval Nuclear
  • Platinum Roofing & Construction
  • RG Transportation
  • Sage Trucking school
  • Snake River Community Supported Living
  • Synergy Homes
  • TRIO
  • US Army
  • US Border Patrol

Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. 

