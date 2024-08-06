There will be a hiring event in Idaho Falls on Wednesday  - East Idaho News

There will be a hiring event in Idaho Falls on WednesdayPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — A job event this week will have a variety to choose from including finance and insurance, manufacturing, and transportation.
The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the department’s Idaho Falls office, 1515 East Lincoln Road.
There will be more than 20 businesses in attendance.
Employers attending include:
- American Fabrication
- BBSI
- Bureau of Land Management
- Easter Seals
- Equus
- Everlast Brands
- Express Pros
- Frontier Credit Union
- Grease Monkey
- Hospice of Eastern Idaho
- Idaho Bankers Association
- Idaho Riverside Service Group
- INL
- Inspire Human Services
- JM Mechanical
- Melaleuca
- Mentor Idaho
- Naval Nuclear
- Platinum Roofing & Construction
- RG Transportation
- Sage Trucking school
- Snake River Community Supported Living
- Synergy Homes
- TRIO
- US Army
- US Border Patrol
Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.