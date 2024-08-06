There will be a hiring event in Idaho Falls on Wednesday  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A job event this week will have a variety to choose from including finance and insurance, manufacturing, and transportation.

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the department’s Idaho Falls office, 1515 East Lincoln Road.

There will be more than 20 businesses in attendance.

Employers attending include:

American Fabrication

BBSI

Bureau of Land Management

Easter Seals

Equus

Everlast Brands

Express Pros

Frontier Credit Union

Grease Monkey

Hospice of Eastern Idaho

Idaho Bankers Association

Idaho Riverside Service Group

INL

Inspire Human Services

JM Mechanical

Melaleuca

Mentor Idaho

Naval Nuclear

Platinum Roofing & Construction

RG Transportation

Sage Trucking school

Snake River Community Supported Living

Synergy Homes

TRIO

US Army

US Border Patrol

Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.