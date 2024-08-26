Tossing dough and topping pies: We're Workin' It at Lucy's Pizza - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it at Lucy’s Pizza in Idaho Falls.

I’ve always been a fan of pizza – probably a little too much. When I had the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream and learn how to make it and, most importantly, toss a delicious pizza like a pro, I was ecstatic.

I met up with Isaiah Bolero at Lucy’s Pizza in Idaho Falls to learn what it takes to make a New York style pizza and some tasty appetizers.

Check out the video in the player above and see what it takes to get a delicious meal from the kitchen to your plate.

You can learn more about Lucy’s Pizza here and I want to give a big thanks to Isaiah and everyone at the restaurant for letting me spend time with them. Now I’m off to make another great pizza pie!