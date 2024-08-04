Upcoming Greek Festival in Pocatello will be held in new commercial kitchen - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A historically significant church is preparing food for its upcoming festival in a new commercial kitchen.

The Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello is preparing to hold its annual Greek Festival on August 24. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in a new “state of the art” kitchen at 518 North Fifth Avenue.

“(We’re) very proud of it,” Father Constantine Zozos said.

The kitchen, located in the social hall near the church’s courtyard, is more than 100 years old and is a designated national historic site.

It isn’t finished yet, but people will be able to take tours of the building during the festival.

Zozos expects the new kitchen will be finished in about a week.

Some ovens in the church’s new kitchen. | Photo courtesy Father Constantine Zozos

The church is adding another cash register to the festival, bringing the total up to five, serving two lines. A portion of both North Fifth Avenue and Wyatt Street will be closed down for a zig zag line up to the church.

Zozos spoke to how delicious the greek food is, pointing out that around 6,000 guests visit the festival every year.

“Greek food is natural, it’s earthy, it tastes so good. Ask anybody who keeps coming back,” Zozos said.

People can find “anything you like that’s of Greek cuisine.” This includes roasted lamb, Greek sausage, gyro sandwiches and many more dishes.

There will also be desserts, like ice cream, from Scoops N’ Sliders and a host of Greek baked goods.

“It’s the best Greek food this side of the Mississippi,” Zozos said.

Around 10,000 pastries are made for the yearly festival. Before they added this new kitchen, they had to carry them all the way up the stairs from the lower hall.

“Now, it will make life a lot easier,” Zozos said.

The Greek Orthodox Church revived the festival in 2011 after it went dormant. The first one the church held was over 30 years ago.

“It’s a family affair,” Zozos said. “We look forward to having everyone come and join and be Greek for the day.”

Community leaders will be serving food to festival-goers.

To learn more or for a look at the menu, click here.