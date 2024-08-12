Utah man drowns while rescuing son at Willard Bay State Park, amid stormy weather - East Idaho News

WILLARD, Utah (KSL.com) — A 38-year-old man died while rescuing his son during stormy weather at Willard Bay State Park on Saturday.

About 4:20 p.m., Andre Leon Debose, of Layton, was swimming and boating with his 17-year-old son at the state park when stormy weather began impacting the water near Eagle Beach. The 17-year-old boy noticed a 19-year-old woman struggling to swim and jumped into the water to help.

The woman was wearing a life jacket and was able to be brought back aboard the boat safely but Debose’s son began to struggle in the water. Witnesses reported that Debose jumped from the boat to help his son. While in the water, Debose and his son both held onto one life jacket but Debose went under the water and did not resurface.

The 17-year-old son was able to make it back onto the boat and was later treated by medical responders on the scene, according to Utah State Parks officials.

Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers immediately responded to the area to begin search efforts along with he Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation ROV Team, Box Elder County Search and Rescue and Weber County Search and Rescue. About 11:15 p.m., emergency crews were able to recover Debose’s body from the water.

Debose’s death marks the second drowning at Willard Bay State Park within the week.

“As the recreation season continues, we urge all outdoor recreators to prioritize safety. Always recreate with a buddy, wear a life jacket, and remain aware of weather conditions. Ensure someone knows your location and expected return time,” advised Devan Chavez, Utah State Parks associate director, in a statement.