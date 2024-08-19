When is a helmet necessary? - East Idaho News

Have a medical-related question you've always wanted answered? The doctors at the Pediatric Center are here to help! Email your 'Ask the Doctor' questions to news@eastidahonews.com and they might end up in our weekly column.

When is a helmet necessary?

Whether you’re zipping through the streets on a scooter, cruising on a bike, or exploring off-road trails on an ATV, wearing a helmet is essential for your safety. Helmets play a crucial role in protecting your head and brain from serious injury in the event of a crash or fall.

For children riding scooters and bicycles, helmets are a must-have accessory. Even at slower speeds, accidents can happen, and head injuries pose a significant risk. A well-fitted helmet can significantly reduce the impact of a fall or collision, safeguarding children’s developing brains.

Likewise, cyclists should always don helmets before hitting the road or trails. Helmets designed for biking provide crucial protection in case of accidents. Many helmets offer lightweight, ventilated comfort while ensuring safety.

Motorized scooters and motorcyclists should always wear helmets as well. These can be difficult to spot for other drivers. When riding when dark, it is important to have a headlight on so you are more easily viewed. When it’s time for off-road adventures on ATVs, helmets are non-negotiable for riders. The unpredictable terrain and speeds involved make helmets indispensable safety gear, protecting from potential head injuries.

Remember, not all helmets are created equal. Make sure to choose a helmet that meets safety standards and fits snugly on your head without being too tight. A properly fitted helmet can mean the difference between a minor bump and a life-altering injury. Parents, your children learn from you. Even though in Idaho it is the law that children riding motorized vehicles wear helmets, be an example to them and protect your brain too. So, before you hop on your scooter, bike, or ATV, don’t forget to strap on your helmet and stay safe out there!