Woman dies in severe crash after RV brakes fail on Teton Pass - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — A woman was killed in a severe crash on Wyoming Highway 22 in the Teton Pass Wednesday afternoon.

Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Arron Healy says an RV was traveling eastbound on the highway down a steep mountain grade pulling a Ford F-150 behind other traffic at about 4 p.m.

The vehicle in front of the RV kept braking, causing the RV’s driver to also brake more than he wanted, according to Healy.

As the RV neared the bottom of Teton Pass, the RV’s brakes overheated, and it began to run away.

The driver of the RV passed traffic in front of him, and Healy said as they reached milepost 6.5, he began to intentionally drive off the roadway to try to stop. However, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the RV re-entered the roadway, rotated 180 degrees clockwise, and rolled one to two times before coming to rest in the field.

Photos of the RV show it was completely destroyed in the crash.

There were five occupants in the RV. Four were transported to local hospitals, where two were treated and released.

The fifth occupant, a female passenger from Nevada, who has not been named, died as a result of the rollover. The condition of the others in the vehicle is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by Wyoming Highway Patrol.