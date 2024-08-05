Woman killed in crash in Gooding County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BLISS — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at approximately 7:59 a.m. on Sunday, eastbound I84 at milepost 142, in Gooding County.

A 71-year-old female from Nampa was traveling eastbound in a Chevrolet Silverado. She drove off the road, returned to the roadway and struck the trailer of a semi-truck, which was traveling eastbound, being driven by a 41-year-old male from Florida.

The female driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Her passenger, a 65-year-old female from Boise, succumbed to injuries at the scene. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

All eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately six hours.