Young man killed in two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A young man was killed in a vehicle crash Friday night, and four others were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 11:30 p.m. just north of 17th South on 45th West in Bonneville County.

Deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene and found two damaged vehicles, one of which was overturned, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The release states a driver and two passengers, all male adults, from a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup involved in the crash were transported to EIRMC with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.

The second vehicle involved, a 2003 Nissan car, was found to be driven by a 17-year-old male driver who was also transported to the hospital with severe, but non-life threatening injuries. A male passenger in the Nissan, identified as 18-year-old Joshua Lindula of Idaho Falls, was killed in the crash.

Through investigation, deputies determined the GMC pickup had been traveling northbound on 45th West and was attempting to turn left into a driveway just north of 17th South. The GMC failed to yield for the Nissan traveling southbound and was struck by the car in the passenger side, according to the release. The collision caused the GMC to overturn and come to rest in an adjacent field, while the Nissan came to rest in the road just past the driveway.

Deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor in the cause of the crash.