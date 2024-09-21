21-year-old climber falls to his death and leaves partner stranded, Wyoming rangers say - East Idaho News

HULETT, Wyoming (Idaho Statesman) — A rock climber fell to his death and his partner was left stranded on a steep rock wall in Wyoming, rangers said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, when the climber was rappelling the second pitch of El Cracko Diablo in Devils Tower National Monument, rangers said in a news release.

The climber who fell, 21-year-old Stewart Phillip Porter from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, suffered “major injuries” and paramedics pronounced him dead when they found him around 8:40 p.m., officials said.

Climbing guides at the tower helped rescue Porter’s stranded climbing partner, rangers said.

Most accidents and deaths at the tower happen during rappelling, officials said.

“Over the 100 plus year climbing history at the Tower, there have only been seven climbing deaths,” officials said. “While climbing fatalities at Devils Tower are infrequent, it is still inherently dangerous.”

Climbers should follow the following safety tips when climbing the tower:

Be mindful of changing weather conditions and check the forecast before climbing. “Summer days can bring hot temperatures, and the rock of the Tower can reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Storm systems develop quickly in the Black Hills. Lightning, rain, hail, slippery surfaces, and hypothermia are possible during storms,” rangers said.

Look out for animals, including “stinging insects, birds, rodents, and reptiles,” all of which live on the tower. Routes close each spring to protect nesting prairie and peregrine falcons. Climbers should check route closures when they register to climb the tower.

“Routes are typically long and sustained in grade,” so technical rock climbing equipment is required to climb the tower safely. “Consult multiple sources for information on a route, as suggested gear varies between guidebooks.”

The National Park Service doesn’t maintain rappelling anchors, so climbers should carefully inspect all anchors and back them up. “Ensure you know the location of your rappel route before you begin. Start rappels over the nose of columns to prevent ropes from jamming in cracks. Avoid knocking loose rock onto climbers below. Many rappels require two ropes; know the distance of your planned rappel before beginning.”

Officials “strongly” recommend climbing helmets “due to frequent rock falls.” Climbers should report any significant hazards in the climbing office or visitor center.

“In the event of an emergency, remain calm and attempt to call 911 or yell down to the Tower Trail,” officials said. “Assistance from local resources and monument staff may be available, though rescue is not certain.”