5th Street Bagelry open for business in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A local staple has opened its doors at a second location to serve a wider range of existing and new customers.

5th Street Bagelry, located in Pocatello nearby the ISU campus, officially opened its doors in Chubbuck on Sept. 16. The second location is at 4335 Yellowstone Ave, Suite B, and they plan to continue to improve the new location and get the word out to new and old customers.

“We’re just happy to serve Chubbuck,” said David Raisch, owner of 5th Street Bagelry.

For people who haven’t been to 5th Street in Pocatello, Raisch describes it as “a boutique eatery” serving bagels, sandwiches and coffee.

“We’re in the business of making good quality food. I wouldn’t call it fast food, I would call it great food and that’s why people come back over and over again,” Raisch said.

Raisch, who became owner of 5th Street around a year and a half ago, bought the popular restaurant for that reason, and viewed it as an opportunity that brought more freedom than buying a franchise location.

“It was neat, it had good food, it had an employee base there, it had a great customer base, and it’s a quality product, so those things certainly attracted me,” Raisch said.

Drip coffee options at 5th Street Bagelry. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

When buying 5th Street, Raisch always intended on expanding its operations, and he still plans to expand further.

“I would like to have four or five stores somewhat local, so they can be supervised locally,” Raisch said.

When looking for where to expand to, they looked in Rexburg and Idaho Falls, but Raisch liked the real estate opportunity in Chubbuck.

“We found the option with a location that we liked, close to a highway, good parking situation, so that kind of steered some of that choice,” Raisch said.

Raisch was also surprised that the build out of the new location only took around three to four months total.

“That actually went really quickly,” Raisch said.

Opening so close to the original 5th Street Bagelry also made it easier for Raisch to train new staff, which they hired around 20 people for.

“We were able to integrate the new employees into our current system, teach them the sandwiches, teach them the process and then bring that over to this side of town,” Raisch said.

There is still some work to be done on the new location, like installing permanent signage, but, “our team is doing a great job. We expect within the next three to four weeks, we’ll get it dialed even better.”

Raisch feels that by opening a second location in Chubbuck, it allows them to more conveniently serve the community.

“Having two locations with the customer base that we have, we feel like we’re spread out well here to be able to serve everyone,” Raisch said.