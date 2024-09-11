A meaningful reminder: 9/11 memorial dedicated at Idaho Falls Fire Department - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Local firefighters and the community came together to honor the lives lost and the courage shown on 9/11 at a newly built memorial.

Over a hundred people went to the Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 headquarters on Wednesday morning for a solemn dedication ceremony. Retired FDNY firefighters were also in attendance. The firefighters are giving tours at a 9/11 mobile exhibit. Click here for details.

“Every day should be cherished. Life is precious. 9/11 showed us it could change literally in a second,” retired FDNY Capt. Kevin Calhoun said at the ceremony.

The memorial, which stands 12 feet tall, features two stainless steel and granite towers with water flowing out of them.

A piece of steel salvaged from one of the collapsed World Trade Center towers was acquired by members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department more than ten years ago.

“…a meaningful reminder of both the lives lost and the profound impact of those tragic events,” said Fire Chief Duane Nelson. “September 11, 2001, touched each of us in deeply personal ways.”

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and local landscape artist Nate Durtschi brought the vision and design to fruition. He is known for ‘The Protector’ eagle statue in Taylor Crossing and the Rock Gardens by the Pancheri Bridge.

Many other organizations including Rock Solid Hardscapes, Universal Stone, Paul Davis Restoration-Idaho Falls, QalTek, and Grizzly Electric helped.

Heroes Defense, a nonprofit organization, fully funded the beautiful display. Click here to learn more about them. The organization holds a 9/11 Tribute Banquet each year to raise money to help first responders.

“The reality is that all the funds we get come from the community. So this is really built by the community,” said Heroes Defense Co-Chair Travis Snowder.

At night, the memorial is illuminated so people who walk or drive by can see it. Plaques will be added to it in the coming months.

“I hope that this tribute and this memorial is something that reminds us of the collective strength that we have. Let us remain steadfast in our solidarity, remembering that our greatest strength lies in our unity and resilience,” Nelson said.

Mayor Rebecca Casper pointed out that there is symbolism in the water flowing from the towers in the memorial. It made her think of “continuous renewal.”

“This water is on a loop. It’s fresh and it’s new every time. We need to continuously renew the powerful memories of 9/11 and share them with young people,” Casper said. “The valuable and powerful sentiments of patriotism are very important to share. The lessons of gratitude that might come. The examples of bravery.”

The towers and piece of steel. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Casper added there’s a question that gets asked on 9/11 every year: do you remember where you were?

Calhoun talked about his memories that day as a firefighter. He was getting gas in his car when a plane hit.

“There was a lady in her car crying next to me. I asked her what happened and she said a tower was just hit by a plane,” he said. “I got to the highway and I could see the Twin Towers. By the time I got to the firehouse, the second tower was hit.”

He knew people who died that day and told about his friend.

“A jumper fell and hit him. He was killed immediately,” Calhoun recalls.

He said the memorial is a reminder of the 2,977 lives lost but to not look at it with sadness. It’s a place where people can come and reflect on those who have given service and continue to.

“There is a community of heroes, and there is a community behind them that supports them,” Snowder added.

Another memorial is coming locally. In 2022, Bonneville County Fire District No. 1 Ammon Division received a piece of steel from the Twin Towers in New York.

Heroes Defense is currently working on completing the memorial, which should be done in the near future. Check out the rendering below.

The rendering. | Courtesy Heroes Defense

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com