Another quiet week for Idaho gas prices - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho drivers faced another quiet week at the pump. According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.58, which is half a penny more than a week ago, but three cents less than a month ago and 57 cents less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.21 per gallon, which is six cents less than a week ago, 22 cents less than a month ago and 66 cents less than a year ago.

Idaho currently ranks 8 th in the country for most expensive fuel behind California ($4.78), Hawaii ($4.61), Washington ($4.15), Nevada ($4.00), Oregon ($3.75), Alaska ($3.70), and Utah ($3.61).

“Gas prices dipped slightly across the Treasure Valley and up in the Panhandle but shot up 15 cents in Franklin. People enjoying the last warm weather near Bear Lake may be propping up demand in the area,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We anticipate that the state average will soon begin the seasonal slide that’s underway in other parts of the country.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $70 per barrel and has remained at or below that mark for the past ten days. Today’s price is $7 less per barrel than a month ago and $20 less than a year ago. The cost of crude makes up half the price of gasoline.

“The upcoming switch to winter-blend fuel is an opportunity for refineries to catch up on routine maintenance. Hopefully, there won’t be any need for major repairs and significant downtime that could affect supply,” Conde said. “Fingers crossed that the savings floodgates open soon.”

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of Sept. 16:

Boise – $3.59

Coeur d’Alene – $3.39

Franklin – $3.69

Idaho Falls – $3.54

Lewiston – $3.46

Pocatello – $3.60

Rexburg – $3.50

Twin Falls – $3.59