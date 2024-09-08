Authorities search for shooter along I-75 in Kentucky with up to 7 people hurt - East Idaho News

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A manhunt was underway early Sunday as police searched for a gunman in a rural area of southeastern Kentucky near Interstate 75, according to authorities who said seven people were hurt in the shooting and a vehicle accident that accompanied the violence.

The shooting Saturday was followed by an intense search for a suspect by multiple law enforcement agencies. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that it was an “active shooter situation” and “numerous persons” were shot near the highway.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, a spokesperson for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities were notified about 5:30 p.m. Saturday about gunshots along Interstate 75. When they arrived at the scene in London, a small city of about 8,000 located about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Lexington, they found numerous vehicles on the side of the highway at Exit 49.

“When our first two units got to the scene there, they said it was a madhouse: people on the sides of the road, emergency flashers going, bullet holes, windows shot out, nine vehicles shot. Can you imagine that? Just chaotic,” Acciardo said during a news conference Sunday.

Five people were shot and all were in stable condition early Sunday, although some of the victims had “very serious” injuries, including one person who was shot in the face, Acciardo said.

Two other people were hurt in the vehicle accident, he said.

Police blocked traffic in both directions on the highway because they did not know where the bullets came from. “We’re still attempting to determine that,” Acciardo said.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, Public information Officer with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, gives details on the progress of the investigation of the shooting along I-75 in London, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. | Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press

Authorities believe there was only one shooter, and Acciardo said they do not believe the shooting was sparked by road rage.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies searched a remote, wooded area, but eventually suspended the search because of darkness. The search will resume at daybreak Sunday, he said.

“We do have the area contained right now. It’s a very fluid investigation. Our people are still on the scene. Our special response team is there. We are trying to find a shooter there,” Acciardo said.

The sheriff’s office said a “Person of Interest” has been identified in connection with the shooting, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous, and people should not approach him. The man’s name was given as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male, and anyone with information about his location was urged to call the county 911 center.

Acciardo cautioned that authorities “have not determined that this is the individual that fired the weapon.”

This image released by Kentucky’s London Police Department shows Joseph A. Couch, a person of interest in the Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, shootings on Interstate 75 near London, Ky. | London Police Department via Associated Press

State lawmakers from Laurel County urged residents in the area to stay home as police continued to search for the shooter.

“Without a doubt, this is an act of senseless violence that does not reflect the values of this community, our Commonwealth, or its people,” they said in a statement.

The interstate was closed 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of London but reopened about three hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

In an video update on Facebook late Saturday night, London Mayor Randall Weddle tried to calm fears as the search continued for the gunman. He urged residents to call 911 if they hear or see anything suspicious near their homes.

“We’re asking folks please do not go outside your home shooting because we might have first responders in that area. It’s important to know you are safe. We have multiple agencies in this community, in the city of London and in Laurel County,” Weddle said.

Weddle said searchers “know the general area where this individual is,” but he would not release specific details.

“I am receiving initial reports from the Kentucky State Police and our Office of Homeland Security — together we are actively monitoring the situation and offering support in any way possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on the social platform X. “Please pray for everyone involved.”