Authorities searching for man in Yellowstone Park who's been missing since Tuesday - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – Authorities in Yellowstone National Park are searching for a man who’s been missing since Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin King’s last known location was at the summit of Eagle Peak in the park’s southeast corner. He called friends and family from that location around 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, according to a news release from park officials.

King is a concession employee working in Yellowstone. He was reported missing on Friday afternoon after failing to arrive for his boat pick up near Yellowstone Lake’s southeast arm. Authorities say he’d taken a seven-day backcountry trip to Eagle Peak.

He described fog, rain, sleet, hail and windy conditions in the phone call to his family.

Officials in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park are actively searching for him, along with Park County, Wyoming and Teton County, Wyoming search and rescue teams.

An air and ground search for King started early Saturday morning in the high mountain areas of Eagle Peak and surrounding areas, including Yellowstone Lake. Rescuers found King’s camp and personal items Saturday evening in the upper Howell Creek area.

More than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, unmanned air systems, and a search dog team are focusing their efforts near Eagle Peak Sunday.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

King is 6 foot, 160 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and glasses. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone traveling in the backcountry near Eagle Peak since Sept. 14 may have seen King. If you see him or know where he might be, call the Yellowstone Interagency Communications Center at (307) 344-2643.