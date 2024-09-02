Between the Buns shares award-winning sweet and spicy Surf & Turf burger with fairgoers - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The feeding frenzy continues at the Eastern Idaho State Fair with a visit to a long-standing vendor with a brand new name and burger.

Between the Buns is dishing out its signature Surf & Turf burger, which won first place in the Best New Entrée category in the food judging contest.

Avid fairgoers likely know Between the Buns better as Fry Guys, which has operated at the fair for thirty-five years. Along with a new name also came a new dish.

The Surf & Turf burger carries a juicy patty with melted cheese, topped with a slice of pastrami and deep fried shrimp. The bottom bun brings an explosion of sweet and spicy flavor with orange marmalade and sriracha sauce.

On the side, people can order delicious cheese curds from Reed’s Dairy. Between the Buns prepares these curds a month in advance, hand battering and breading them for the fair.

Fairgoers will be able to get a taste of these cheese curds and the Surf & Turf burger until Saturday, September 7 until 10 p.m.

