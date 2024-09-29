Budding entrepreneurs to offer goods and services at Rexburg Children's Business Fair Saturday - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Young entrepreneurs will step into the spotlight at the Rexburg Children’s Business Fair, where the future generation takes business into their own hands — literally.

For this one-of-a-kind event, kids ages 5-17 create and sell their own handmade products, artwork, delicious treats, and even unique services like face painting — all with minimal help from adults. From marketing strategies to manning the booths, these budding business owners take charge, learning valuable skills as they showcase their creativity and hard work.

The fair happens this Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3475 Highway 33, just west of Rexburg.

It is sponsored by Acton Academy in Rexburg, a new private school run by husband and wife duo Brian and Megan Dold. The Dolds say participating in the business fair is a valuable learning experience for kids, as it provides real-life exposure to the challenges and rewards of running a business.

“Children are natural entrepreneurs,” Brian says. “They just light up with excitement. It’s part of human nature and how they grow.”

Sofie Bitter sells her best bracelets at a previous Children’s Business Fair in Rexburg. | Courtesy photo

Megan says that opportunities like the Children’s Business Fair are so good for kids because they spark curiosity.

“The more avenues you’re curious about, the more likely you are to find your purpose and your calling in life,” she says.

But what if a child’s business idea flops? Megan says there’s a lot to learn from that, too.

“There is beauty in failing early, often and cheaply,” she says. “In a hero’s journey, the hero fails and he tries again. Failure helps progress the hero’s journey.”

But, of course, the Dolds are hopeful that the community will come out and support the young entrepreneurs. There are about 40 kids signed up to sell their products and services at the fair. The Dolds’ 7-year-old daughter, Mary, is among them. She will sell marigolds at the fair.

“My name is Mary. and my favorite color is gold, and my favorite flower is marigolds,” Mary says.

She sold her marigolds at a previous fair and is excited to do it again Saturday.

Mary Dold’s Marigolds and Cookies will be on sale at Saturday’s Children’s Business Fair. | Courtesy Megan Dold

Besides Mary’s flowers, patrons can peruse a selection of original art, sensory fidget toys, customizable dioramas, paracord bracelets, baked goods, Pokémon-inspired items, chopped wood, farm fresh eggs, laser-engraved items, 3D-printed items, handmade jewelry, clothing, homemade play dough and more.

MJ Bitters offers art, bracelets and mystery bags at the Rexburg Children’s Business Fair. | Courtesy photo

According to the rules of the fair, vendors are expected to market and run their businesses with minimal help from adults, to help them get the most out of the experience.

“It truly is a child-led thing,” Megan says.

For more information on the Rexburg Acton Children’s Business Fair, visit the website here.

A young entrepreneur selling hats at Acton Academy’s Children’s Business Fair. | Courtesy photo

The creators of ‘Resolutely Resin’ and ‘Pandastic’ showcase their products. | Courtesy photo

The owner of “The Book Dragon” sells her faux leather bookmarks and earrings. | Courtesy photo

