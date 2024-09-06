Buddy's Italian Restaurant plans to serve patrons 'for another 64 years and onward' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A popular Pocatello eatery near North Fifth Avenue has been making customers happy for over six decades.

Buddy’s Italian Restaurant has been operating out of the same building at 626 East Lewis Street since 1961. While ownership has changed since the restaurant started, its status as a Gate City icon has not.

“It’s a community here. It’s been around so long,” said Denise Sparks, assistant manager at Buddy’s. “The original owners, that’s how they intended it to be, as a place for community, and it’s continued to do that.”

Started by Bill Guido and Buddy Face, Buddy’s Italian Restaurant opened in a location that could draw in college students, families, and friends alike. This is still true for the restaurant today, Sparks said.

“Back in that time, going out to eat was a huge community thing. That’s where you met people (and) stuck together,” Sparks said. “Buddy’s has always kind of fulfilled that for people.”

Buddy’s salad | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

One appetizer that’s great for sharing with the whole table is the restaurant’s salad, tossed through with Buddy’s signature olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing and chunks of blue cheese. Sparks said the dressing is what put Buddy’s on the map.

“That is what we’re famous for, that Buddy’s dressing. People come from all over to have (it),” Sparks said.

Fried Mozzarella | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Another dish that can be dipped in the dressing is fried mozzarella. This creamy cheese is deep-fried and served with a crunchy exterior. Buddy’s introduced this appetizer only two years ago.

Garlic Cheese Bread | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

One of the restaurant’s most popular appetizers is its garlic cheese bread. Customers can upgrade their pasta side from bread and butter to garlic bread and then to garlic cheese bread.

Buddy’s bread is made from scratch by a local bakery called Paloukos Bakery. These bakers have been making the restaurant’s bread since its opening.

Buddy’s pizza | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The dough for Buddy’s pizza is also made from scratch. Patrons can choose from old-world marinara sauce, spaghetti sauce, Alfredo sauce, or even garlic butter.

“We have numerous toppings that you can choose from,” Sparks said.

Italian Sausage with Everything | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Are you not in the mood for pasta or pizza? Try a sandwich. The Italian Sausage with Everything sandwich is served with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, green peppers, and onions. It is just one of the 12 sandwiches customers can order at the restaurant.

“We serve it just non stop all day long. People have been coming here for years, and that’s the only thing they’ve ever ordered,” Sparks said.

Buddy’s spaghetti | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Most will not be surprised to learn spaghetti is one of Buddy’s most popular menu items. Buddy’s staff makes its own meatballs for this dish.

Sparks called this another good dish to share with the table.

“You could get a large plate of pasta and share it,” Sparks said. “We have dinner combinations with the full salad (and) the large plate of pasta,” Sparks said.

One of Sparks’ favorite things about Buddy’s is watching the customer base grow over time. She worked at the restaurant from 2002 to 2013 and then left for nine years.

“Then I came back and to see the transition of kids that I waited on when they were babies, who were then in high school or graduating high school,” Sparks said.

Sparks doesn’t see this tradition of different generations eating at Buddy’s ending anytime soon.

“We will continue to have the same good-tasting food for another 64 years and onward,” Sparks said.