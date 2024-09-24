CEI holding open house for new Professional Development Center - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from College of Eastern Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho will hold an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon on Thursday, September 26 at the new CEI Workforce Training Professional Development Center on 240 Technology Drive.

This will be a celebration for the opening of the PDC building and the kickoff of CEI’s East Idaho Workforce Campus.

During the ribbon cutting we will have the privilege of hearing from Eric Smith the Tech Hubs Program Director for the U.S. Economic Development Administration. This is an honor as the first facility on this campus (previously EIWC) was initially funded by EDA dollars. CEI is also a member of the Intermountain-west Nuclear Energy Corridor (INEC) which is the only nuclear designated tech hub in the nation. Along with Smith’s remarks those in attendance will also hear from CEI President Lori Barber and Vice President of Workforce Training and Continuing Education Trevor Elordi who will also say a few words.

The open house will provide the community with the opportunity to tour and learn more about the goal of these buildings, which is to provide professional development and enhance career opportunities for the community and CEI students. With the substantial amounts of growth in the region there is a huge need for skilled trade workers.

Those attending will see training areas set up offering education in everything from welding to crane operation, along with the newly established Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program. CEI’s Workforce Training and Continuing Education division received a $100,000 State appropriation to establish a POST program in eastern Idaho. This funding marks a significant step in enhancing law enforcement training accessibility and quality in the region. By launching this program, CEI will help local law enforcement agencies save both time and money, as they will no longer need to send recruits across the state for training.

“We are grateful to the State for this initial appropriation,” commented Trevor Elordi, Vice President of Workforce Training and Continuing Education at CEI, “and we likewise appreciate the support of and collaboration with county and city law enforcement and other business and community partners who are committed to the success of this program.”

Much of the training will take place at CEI’s POST facility on Technology Drive, which is well-equipped to manage various aspects of law enforcement education. Additionally, certain practical training components, such as driving skills, will be conducted off-campus at the Mountain America Center parking lot, ensuring that students receive hands-on experience in real-world scenarios.

The development of these facilities will help to ensure that local law enforcement resources are spent frugally while assuring personnel are well-prepared to serve and protect the community.