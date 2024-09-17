Creamy, buttery water pie - a recipe from the Great Depression - East Idaho News

Discover the magic of water pie. A Great Depression era recipe, it takes simple ingredients to create this deliciously creamy and buttery pie. You won’t believe one of the main ingredients is water!

Ingredients

1 9-inch deep-dish pie crust, unbaked

1 1/2 cups water

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5 tablespoons butter, cut into 5 pieces

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 and set empty pie crust on a baking sheet. Pour 1 + 1/2 cups water into the pie crust. In a small bowl, stir together the flour and sugar. Sprinkle this mixture evenly over the water in the crust. Don’t stir. Drizzle the vanilla over the water in the pie crust. Place pats of butter on top of this. Bake at 400 for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to 375 and cover sides of crust if needed to prevent burning. Continue cooking for an additional 30 minutes. Pie will be watery when you pull it out of the oven but will gel as it cools. Allow to cool completely and then cover and place in the fridge until chilled before cutting.

