Delta will provide larger aircraft for travel between Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — As the Idaho Falls Regional Airport continues to experience an increase in demand, larger aircraft will service Delta Air Lines route to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Beginning with the last arrival on October 1, Delta will utilize the Airbus A220 aircraft on one of its flights each day. This offers up to 109 seats per flight with First Class, Comfort+, and Main Cabin products. Idaho Falls has traditionally been serviced by regional jets, which typically hold around 76 passengers.

“A big challenge for Idaho Falls is having enough available seats to fill the demand of our community. Delta has recognized this and provided a tremendous option,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Ian Turner. “The shift to a mainline aircraft will offer passengers increased seating capacity, greater comfort, and a robust in-flight experience.”

The next-gen A220-100 also provides a best-in-class customer experience. The 109-seat aircraft offers an elevated in-flight experience, serving domestic customers traveling to and from Delta’s hubs. Comfortable and quiet, the narrowbody features 12 First Class, 15 Delta Comfort+ and 82 Main Cabin seats. All aircraft have wireless internet available for purchase and each seat has power and in-flight entertainment.

“We’re excited to offer customers increased capacity and enhanced comfort on flights between Idaho Falls and Salt Lake City, where Delta is the leading global carrier,” said David Hart, Delta’s Managing Director – Network Planning. “This upgrade strengthens our partnership with Idaho Falls Regional Airport and ensures we can continue supporting the region’s growth with improved service.”

The Idaho Falls Regional Airport has had a decades-long partnership with Delta Air Lines. In the 1990s, Delta transitioned from Boeing 737 aircraft to turboprops and regional jets servicing Idaho Falls as the regional airline model began to sweep across the United States. While regional jets have met demand in the past, adding up to 39 more seats a flight will support continued increases in demand.

From 2019 to 2023, the number of passengers boarding flights at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport grew 54.8%, rising from 177,768 to 275,160. Through the first seven months of 2024, passenger traffic is up another 8.2%.