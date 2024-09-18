Deputies say cattle were hit by vehicle intentionally and ask for the public's help   - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — Deputies are investigating an incident after they believe cattle were hit by a vehicle, and it was done intentionally. Now, they are asking for the public’s help.

On Aug. 27, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of injured cattle near the Lanes Creek Cutoff. It’s about 35 miles northeast of Soda Springs.

Deputies found one dead cow and three injured yearlings. Two had to be put down due to their injuries, a news release said Wednesday.

The investigation shows the cattle had been “run down” and “struck by a vehicle.”

“It was obvious that this was done intentionally,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Lt. Gary Overlin with the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 547-2561, or they can report anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.