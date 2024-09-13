East Idaho Eats: G’s Dairy Delights has it all: ice cream, soda, grilled cheese and groceries  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Ice cream, milkshakes, grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, drinks, you name it — G’s Dairy Delights can cure your sweet tooth craving and hunger.

At 600 Handcart Lane in Rexburg, the ice cream shop is owned by husband and wife duo Matt and Crystal Griffin. They have owned the business for 17 years. It’s a family store, and their kids have spent time working there too.

Everything is made in-house. EastIdahoNews.com tried a fresh peach shake.

“We do those only during peach season, so you have to hurry in to get one while the peaches are at their prime. But we do make milkshakes any time of the year out of all of our ice creams,” said Crystal Griffin.

As for scoops of ice cream, there’s a fun flavor called Circus Animal.

“It’s cake batter ice cream, and then it has a frosting variegate, and then it has those little frosted animal cookies in it,” she said.

Griffin said that at any given time, G’s Dairy Delights has 30 flavors to choose from, and it rotates through about 60 flavors.

One of the most popular choices is Monster Cookie ice cream.

“It’s cookie dough ice cream, and it has cookie dough bits and Oreo pieces,” Griffin said.

She said they are always experimenting and trying to create new flavors. One of the newest ones is called Chocotella.

“It’s a chocolate Nutella ice cream, and then it has a Nutella variegate throughout,” she said.

The Chocotella. | Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

They even had an Everything Bagel flavor once. Griffin laughed and said it was interesting.

As the cooler months approach, ice cream might not be your first choice. Instead, it might be a grilled cheese sandwich with warm tomato soup.

There are different kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches available: the Rexburg Hottie Grilled Cheese and the Rockin A Ranch Grilled Cheese. There’s also the “Breathalyzer,” which is garlic and herb. Griffin said you can add ham or turkey to any of the sandwiches.

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

“Starting usually from September to mid-June, we have two flavors of soup every day, so you can come for lunch,” Griffin added.

If you are feeling thirsty, grab a drink like the Dr. Delight soda.

“It’s Dr. Pepper with raspberry and coconut cream. That’s our most popular seller, but we will make anything you want,” she said.

There’s a drive-thru at G’s Dairy Delights, along with a few groceries that are sold in-store, like cheese and milk.

“Come in, have a treat, have a fun date night or a fun family night. It’s a good place to get away and hang out with people that you want to get to know better,” said Griffin.

The hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.