Eastern Idaho State Fair breaks attendance records - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

BLACKFOOT — The 2024 Eastern Idaho State Fair has just ended, marking another successful year filled with unforgettable moments and even MORE FUN. A record-breaking 254,209 people attended the fair, surpassing the previous attendance record set in 2022. It is the sixth time in the past 10 years that the fair has set a new attendance record, solidifying its place as one of the region’s premier events.

The EISF would like to thank Grand Champion Sponsors Bingham Healthcare and Teton Auto Group for their support and dedication. The Bank of Commerce also proudly sponsored the Grandstand Arena, where enthusiastic fans gathered to enjoy performances by the legendary rock band Journey, Jeff Foxworthy and Craig Morgan. Their incredible shows were among the highlights of this year’s entertainment lineup and drew crowds from all over Idaho and beyond.

This year’s fair continued to build on past successes with three nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, a two-time Small Market Rodeo of the Year by PRCA. The Bank of Commerce Grandstand Arena also hosted fan-favorite events such as the Western Truck and Tractor Pulls, the Bull Riding Championships, and the always-sold-out September Slam Demolition Derby.

During nine consecutive days of great weather, many from the five-state region came out, leading to record-breaking attendance. Once again, fair food took center stage with new and delicious offerings such as The Devil’s Delight from Sweet Temptation, Surf, and Turf from Between The Buns, Better at the Fair Cake by Creamy Creations, and Hog on a Log from Blackhawk BBQ winning the top honors in this year’s Fair Food Contest. Attendees were impressed by the unique and creative entries that have excited Fair Foodies.

In keeping with tradition, this year’s Kick-Off Parade featured many floats and entries to open up the fair. The National Indian Relay Championships and Pari-Mutuel Racing brought an electrifying energy to the fairgrounds.

This year’s grand marshal recognition was awarded to an incredible duo: lifelong fair supporters and community leaders Bill and Sharol Coon. They were honored for their contributions to the Sheep and Boer Goat industry and 4H programs, embodying the Fair’s long-standing values of family, tradition, and community spirit.

The Fair Board’s commitment to growing its livestock competitions culminated in a record number of mini-horse entries and a growing dairy goat and beef competition.

“The livestock side of our competitions are an integral part of what we do at the fair. Our mission is to provide wholesome, affordable family education and entertainment in a safe agricultural environment, and livestock competitions are integral to our mission,” said Corey Foster, Board Chairman from Madison County.

“Every year, the concessionaires, vendors, sponsors, contractors, and our team of fair employees make this great event special. We thank you for making this fair a resounding success,” said Brandon Bird, general manager. “As we look ahead to next year, we’re already planning another lineup of world-class entertainment, exhilarating competitions and unforgettable experiences.”

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Eastern Idaho State Fair from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, 2025.

For more information about the Eastern Idaho State Fair, please visit www.funatthefair.com.