Feeding Frenzy: CR Fish, the fair's home for fried or smoked fish - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The “Feeding Frenzy” is in full swing at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and our next stop is with a longtime fair favorite — CR Fish.

A food vendor that has been working the fair for decades—spanning three generations—is back with classic fan favorites, like the fried fish sample platter and the 2022 and 2019 Fairest of Them All Entree, the Smoked Salmon Bagel. But they don’t just offer entrees; the Peaches and Dream Churro Donut, the 2018 winner for best new sweet, is also available.

Sample Platter

This picture of perfect fair fare starts with a bed of perfectly crunchy French fries topped with a piece of fried cod, a piece of fried salmon and three pieces of fried shrimp. The only trouble you will have with this dish is which bite you like best.

CR Fish Sample Platter | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

CR Fish sauces | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

For the sauce enthusiasts, CR Fish makes all its own. They feature scratch-made fry sauce, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and ranch.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

The Smoked Salmon Bagel, a two-time best entree winner, features a toasted bagel topped with dill cream cheese, then smoked salmon — compliments of CR Fish’s parent company, Del Monte Meats in Pocatello.